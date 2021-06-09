Vigo County Jail Log: June 9, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement June 4, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
June 4
• Dashaun M. Baker, 30, 1000 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Larry S. Layne Jr., 19, 2100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Criminal mischief (two counts) and criminal recklessness.
• Makayla E. Bender, 20, 1600 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 p.m. Conversion, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Derrick L. Foster, 39, 2200 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and possession of methamphetamine.
• Marco P. Zanandrea, 39, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lauren K. Ocean, 35, 2700 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Neglect of dependent/child violations.
• Charles E. Gray, 25, 1700 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• David A. Moize, 49, 5200 block of East Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
Saturday
• Herschel Spencer Jr., 31, 300 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 a.m. Battery with bodily waste/fluid on public safety official, domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, auto theft, possessing paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anthony D. McGill, 25, 300 block of Church Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without license and possession of paraphernalia.
• James R. Hickenbotham, 40, 8500 block of North Castle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremy D. Gibson, 48, 8300 block of Hayne Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Kaylie R. Newhouse, 26, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jasmine D. Poland, 44, 2200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Shawnee M. Joab, 22, 3300 block of South 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sean M. Spelic, 38, 800 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lindsay Taylor, 41, 2200 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Dustin H. Baker, 35, 5300 block of South Graves Road, Brazil. Booked 5:50 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jesse S. West, 41, 400 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
Sunday
• Dylan Hill, 22, 800 block of Harold Smith Road, Seymour. Booked 12:10 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Gary R. Selvia, 47, 5600 block of West Illiana Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 a.m. Disorderly conduct; intimidation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Denny D. Richey, 73, 10 block of Fine Street, Vermillion, Ill. Booked 7:41 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident and dealing in methamphetamine (two counts).
• Devin Lowe, 26, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 a.m. Court order.
• Marvin L. Dickison, 44, 3600 block of East Tuttle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 p.m. Residential entry, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia.
• Kelly M. Bodine, 45, 900 block of West Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to person under 14.
• Robert H. Eaker, 60, 2900 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
Monday
• Thomas J. Traver, 41, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and false reporting.
• Richard T. Hoffman, 53, 18800 block of West Second Avenue, Wheatland, Mo. Booked 2:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Zorgalim Rivera, 41, 200 block of Greenwood Manor, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael D. Johnson, 37, 300 block of Church Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Erik R. Boaz, 29, 10 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 a.m. Aggravated battery; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
