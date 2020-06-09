Vigo County Jail Log: June 9, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Daphney L. Allen, 38, 500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator.
• Anthony Moore, 25, Green Leaves Road, Indianapolis. Booked 4:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Deandre R. Hughes, 27, 300 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and domestic battery.
• Charles E. Johnson, 54, 2100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. No operator's license in possession and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Tuesday
• Danny L. Patton, 43, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bradley D. Carter, 31, 2300 block of Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Auto theft, resisting law enforcement, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.