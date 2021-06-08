Vigo County Jail Log: June 8, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Nathan A. Hoffman, 33, 5700 block of North Meneely Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Andrew B. Baber, 19, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, confinement, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 33, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and theft.
• Ashley J. Dunn, 35, 500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Tianna M. Price, 20, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Gabriel J. Sharkey, 42, 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Gregory L. Puckett, 61, 1200 block of Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 p.m. Public intoxication.
Wednesday
• Tomiko M. Hampton, 36, 1700 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jeffery L. Glasgow, 43, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 a.m. Burglary.
• Ryan S. Dixon, 35, 1700 block of South Rangeline Road, Clinton. Booked 7:44 a.m. Criminal confinement and criminal mischief.
• Mark A. Poynter, 39, 600 block of West County Road, Greencastle. Booked 8:36 a.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Nikki L. Russell, 44, 3100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 33, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and criminal conversion.
• Daniel L. Megenhardt, 34, 5600 block of East Beagle Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, unlawful possession of syringe, domestic battery, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Maeshell A. Goad, 55, 10 block of Franklin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Scott A. Brenton, 47, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 5:37 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert J. Weger, 33, 3100 block of Schall, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Criminal mischief, escape from lawful detention, intimidation, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Walter T. Orndorff, 49, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Intimidation.
Thursday
• Sarah A. Poling, 37, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Cedric R. Fleming, 31, 600 block of North Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to pregnant woman, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation, criminal mischief, interference with the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brady A. Michel, 27, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), false identity statement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• William L. Pitts, 48, 4100 block of West National Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:57 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Christopher A. Roberts, 31, 1500 block of South McHugh Place, Farmersburg. Booked 1:38 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Danielle M. Whitney, 33, 1100 block of Clinton. Booked 4:26 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, out-of-county warrant, false informing and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Scott A. Rickard, 58, 1100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Ronnie W. Godsey, 51, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Kaylee V. Brenton, 22, 10 block of North Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:54 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kevin J. Hege, 35, 1400 block of East Green Drive, Lewis. Booked 8:55 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jasmine L. Spencer, 32, 300 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Friday
• Joshua R. Tabor, 35, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 a.m. Burglary and burglary of a dwelling.
• Dashaun M. Baker, 30, 100 block of South 13th, Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Robert L. Barker, 29, 1900 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Benjamin L. Baldwin, 31, 1600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:43 a.m. Intimidation.
• Joseph L. Elrod, 43, 200 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
