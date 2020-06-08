Vigo County Jail Log: June 8, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Glen D. Keltz, 24, 400 block of North Desart, Brazil. Booked 9:34 a.m. Receiving stolen auto parts and possession of methamphetamine.
• Nicholas J. Shelton, 42, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 a.m. Possession of legend drug or precursor and domestic battery.
• Tammy Bond, 55, 700 block of West County Road 1450 North, Carbon. Booked 10:57 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Frank J. Bifano, 51, 4200 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday
• Shawn W. Roach, 46, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael A. Wampler, 60, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Brian A. Donna, 33, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Aggravated battery, criminal confinement, rape, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and resisting law enforcement.
• Daphney L. Allen, 38, no address available. Booked 3:38 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and habitual traffic violator.
• Troy A. Hills, 49, 2100 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Justin S. Johnson, 31, 1400 block of North Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 a.m. Arson.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
