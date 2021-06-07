Vigo County Jail Log: June 7, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Remington Diaz-Hernandez, 30, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Seth A. Shafer, 31, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Forrest B. Thompson, 42, 1500 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:11 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley L. Butler, 38, 400 block of North 14½, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Auto theft.
Sunday
• Macey A. Cunningham, 19, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), criminal trespass, auto theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in commission of a crime, escape from lawful detention and possessing paraphernalia.
• Michael Coe, 42, 25500 block of North 25th, Chrisman, Ill. Booked 7:18 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and burglary (two counts).
• Brian D. Bault, 33, 300 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Austin G. Bell, 34, 100 block of South 18th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 a.m. Intimidation, burglary and domestic battery.
• Amber D. Joy-Hunt, 41, 800 block of East Gospel Grove, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 p.m. Conversion.
Monday
• Marvin L. Dickison, 44, 3800 block of East Tuttle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, residential entry, invasion of privacy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyler B. Stewart, 24, 10 block of Linwood, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Thomas M. Pierson, 22, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Dmario J. Bass, 38, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Samantha J. Schatz, 29, no address available. Booked 12:10 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Robert B. Beckner, 49, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:19 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Justin L. Ricketts, 32, 10 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:47 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Zackery T. Brattain, 28, Clinton. Booked 5:41 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sean M. Spelic, 38, 900 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jackielee Morgan, 28, 5900 block of West Concannon Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Leroy L. Fryer, 43, 900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Anthony J. LeClercq, 38, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license.
Tuesday
• Bradley A. Wilkinson, 21, 400 block of West Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, battery by body waste and battery.
• Emily R. Lawson, 26, 2100 block of Spang Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ryan R. Buddle, 31, 200 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, auto theft, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor, and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
