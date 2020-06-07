Vigo County Jail Log: June 7, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Donald J. McCoskey, 37, no address available. Booked 4:12 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation and intimidation.
• David M. Thompson, 34, 1900 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, battery by body waste and domestic battery with bodily injury.
• Stanita G. Antrobus, 40, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Aaron M. Allard, 35, 2800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
Sunday
• Joshua G. Overpeck, 41, 9800 block of South Belmar Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:09 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Elora L. Long, 30, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 a.m. Residential entry and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
