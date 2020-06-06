Vigo County Jail Log: June 6, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Kenneth A. Austin, 71, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Scott Smith, 38, 8100 block of East Tribune Street, Dugger. Booked 10:43 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Patricia E. Austin, 69, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Andrea P. Williams, 27, 1400 block of Green Avenue, Lewis. Booked 12:26 p.m. Public intoxication and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jayben E. Bailey, 26, 500 block of North County Road 275 East, Shelburn. Booked 1:17 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles T. Shepard, 34, 700 block of Nebeker Street, Clinton. Booked 1:29 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Steven J. Massutti, 39, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Battery to a public safety official and battery with bodily injury (five counts).
• Samuel R. Strange, 40, 800 block of Rose Harbor Court, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.
• James R. Williams Jr., 32, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:15 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, burglary resulting in bodily injury, stalking (two counts), invasion of privacy (three counts) and residential entry.
• Amber D. Winn, 20, 8200 block of North Lucas Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brian J. Craft, 37, 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.
Friday
• Bobby L. Handy, 33, 3500 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Michael J. Craft, 18, 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Criminal recklessness and domestic battery.
• Jamie M. Smith, 40, 800 block of Honey Locust Lane, Spencer. Booked 1:42 a.m. Theft.
• Tyler D. Norris, 22, 7400 block of North 40th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 a.m. Reckless driving, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and resisting law enforcement.
• William A. Heyman, 41, 2200 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Ryan A. Dagey, 37, 2200 block of South Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked noon. Theft (three counts), forgery and scheme to defraud bank.
• Bryce A. Rupska, 39, 3700 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 p.m. Theft, carrying handgun without a license, habitual offender, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Gunner J. Olson, 35, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 p.m. Burglary while armed with deadly weapon, intimidation, robbery, burglary, aggravated robbery and confinement.
• Francis E. Blair, 22, 2200 block of Tabortown Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:25 p.m. Neglect of a dependent (two counts); carrying a handgun without a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); maintaining a common nuisance; operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts); operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Alaya M. Whitehead, 21, 4800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Saturday
• Kyle Paddock, 24, 100 block of South Turnbow Drive, Rockville. Booked 2:54 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Anthony W. Biggs, 50, 600 block of East Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (four counts).
• James B. Dulin, 31, 600 block of North Washington Street, Brazil. Booked 4:21 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
