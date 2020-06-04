Vigo County Jail Log: June 4, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Deven J. Phillips, 27, 400 block of South 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 a.m. Rape and burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Janeen M. Pastrick, 36, 600 block of Swan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Robbery.
• Matthew T. Engle, 24, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Auto theft and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Elmer E. Seeley, 57, 1100 block of North County Road, Farmersburg. Booked 5:36 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Chad E. Downey, 43, 10 block of Monterery, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Dewayne R. Wisdom, 19, 800 block of Cottingham Way, Louisville, Ky. Booked 12:10 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Shaun S. Nesbit, 38, 100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kevin R. Ash, 61, 2900 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Harley P. Beaty, 20, 500 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Samantha E. Sandifer, 35, 600 block of South Main Street, Sullivan. Booked 12:46 p.m. Conversion.
• Steven Clouse, 63, no address available. Booked 6:01 p.m. Intimidation, simple assault and battery by body waste.
• Alexia M. March, 22, 400 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 a.m. Conversion.
• Jeffrey W. Crews, 51, 1500 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 p.m. Domestic battery, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, burglary resulting in bodily injury and auto theft.
• Isaiah J. Brown, 27, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, theft (two counts), conversion and resisting law enforcement.
• William J. Brooks, 76, 400 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Zachary D. Patterson, 22, 200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.