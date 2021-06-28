Vigo County Jail Log: June 28, 2021

NEWPORT - Debra S. Pearman, 64, of Newport, passed away at 6:35 a.m. EDT Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was born December 24, 1956 in Brazil, Indiana the daughter of the late William and Lois D. (McClanhan) Hoffman. Debra married Gary A. Pearman on Aug…