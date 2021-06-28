Vigo County Jail Log: June 28, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday and Saturday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Alhadji D. Bayon, 24, 400 block of Crabtree Court, Indianapolis. Booked 8:20 a.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury and carrying handgun without license.
• Anthony M. Cleveland, 45, 2700 block of Prairie Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 a.m. Reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent.
• Clayton F. Wilson, 29, 100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jazmyne M. Wilson, 22, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Angela Eslinger, 39, 400 block of Madison Street, Montezuma. Booked 3:59 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Donald E. Arthur, 51, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Court order.
• Joshua R. Tabor, 35, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Burglary and burglary of a dwelling.
• Richard C. Fields, 41, 2400 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Invasion of privacy; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• James A. Boatman, 48, 600 block of South Ninth, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:33 p.m. Conversion.
• Bryson R. Kohler, 22, 1200 block of East U.S. 40, Seelyville. Booked 8:56 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery with bodily injury (two counts).
Friday
• Timothy M. Reed, 34, 5100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Edward A. Russell, 41, 400 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Gwynn E. Smith, 18, 6800 block of North Cedarwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 a.m. Theft.
• Jeffery S. Griffith, 44, no address available. Booked 4:15 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and theft (three counts).
• Chelsea A. Johnson, 31, 200 block of Heck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Matthew L. Cornelius, 22, 1500 block of South 51st, Prairie Creek. Booked 11:26 a.m. Counterfeiting.
• Kevin L. Joyner, 24, 900 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 a.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Dennis L. Leek, 33, 200 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Zorgalim Rivera, 41, 200 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 p.m. Battery.
• Albert C. Glaspie, 35, 2500 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Jay S. Snyder, 27, 9600 block of North Kennedys Crossing, Brazil. Booked 9:12 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Brady M. Likens-Hayne, 25, 10 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Operating With expired plates, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday
• Jamont D. Beard, 34, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Darrin L. Purnell, 53, 10 block of South Linwood Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:14 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Michael S. Ferguson, 22, 1700 block of North Chamberlain, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
