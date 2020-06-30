Vigo County Jail Log: June 30, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Dakota L. Myrick, 29, 4300 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Stephen J. Wiggins, 33, 1000 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), burglary and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Christopher S. Wallace, 37, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Criminal mischief; theft (three counts); possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyler D. Brown, 18, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Public indecency and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Ryan Stough, 45, 10 block of Park Place Drive, Brazil. Booked 10:20 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christian Tate, 51, 10 block of Judith Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Wednesday
• Angela R. Padgett, 50, 4200 block of West Goodson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Battery.
• Rocco D. Cherry, 50, 10 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Joshua P. Batchelor, 39, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts).
• Gregory A. Weir, 65, 400 block of South Kenwood Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:51 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
