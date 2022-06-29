Vigo County Jail Log: June 29, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement June 21, 22 and 23, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Lora L. Hooker, 46, 8500 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Public intoxication and criminal trespass.
• Carolyn R. Yates, 23, 1400 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 a.m. Visiting a common nuisance.
• Roland E. Hillman Jr., 33, 1500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Conversion and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
• Dustin M. Hall, 36, 900 block of Azalia Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:38 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Patrick J. Walker, 20, 10 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 p.m. Invasion of privacy, interference in the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement, robbery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Wednesday
• Coby L. Moreland, 27, no address available. Booked 9:20 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.
• Daniel T. Prickett, 37, 2000 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 a.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief and criminal recklessness.
• Donald L. Hayes, 49, 1900 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Guy M. Bosserman, 68, 200 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 a.m. Battery, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Steven L. Sandifer Jr., 37, 500 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and false reporting.
• Charles J. Hendren, 24, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and inhaling toxic vapors.
• Samantha J. Norris, 33, 10 block of North 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Don W. Norris, 37, 2200 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Jeffery A. Miller, 46, 700 block of North Euclid, Indianapolis. Booked 8:47 p.m. Court order.
• Elora L. Long, 32, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Natalie N. Griswold, 31, 6900 block of South Kenny Place, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Domestic battery.
Thursday
• Christian A. Campbell, 30, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Strangulation, confinement and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Dante M. Taylor, 25, 2500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, interference in the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy, confinement and domestic battery.
• Justin E. Racey, 31, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 a.m. Domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and interfering with/striking a law enforcement animal.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
