Vigo County Jail Log: June 29, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Ashlee M. Zippel, 37, 10 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Prestin L. Zink, 23, no address available. Booked 11:38 a.m. Theft, auto theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Caitlyn S. Bell, 25, 2900 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and expired plates.
• Virginia I. Davis, 45, North Washington Street, Shelburn. Booked 7:16 p.m. Residential entry and domestic battery.
• Rebecca L. Burns, 31, 6400 block of Bethesda Road, Coal City. Booked 8:09 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cheyenne L. Herring, 27, 2100 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Candy L. Story, 51, 200 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 p.m. Neglect of a dependent.
Monday
• Wendy R. Hastings, 50, 3600 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jesse D. Burris, 37, 500 block of East County Road 300 South, Greencastle. Booked 3:01 a.m. Criminal confinement with bodily injury, domestic battery (two counts), interference with the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy (two counts) and strangulation.
• Deanna D. Cottee, 33, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Keith G. Damone, 36, 3100 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Travis J. Pugh, 35, 10 block of South West Street, Rosedale. Booked 1:40 p.m. Court order (two counts).
• Jeffery L. Hickman, 38, 3800 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 p.m. Court order.
• Brian J. Broom, 46, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:04 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and invasion of privacy.
• Shane J. McGovern, 41, 300 block of West Taylor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, escape from lawful detention and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Jennifer D. Branch, 39, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Cheyenne L. Herring, 27, 2100 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Steven A. Hutchens, 36, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a syringe, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jonathan A. Cox, 41, 2200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:39 p.m. Domestic battery, intimidation, domestic battery (three counts), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Braiden R. Mattick, 18, 3800 block of East Mansion Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
Tuesday
• Reece M. Misura, 25, 10 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Chasity R. Oakley, 33, 10 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jacob A. Johnson, 28, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• James L. Lewis, 50, 1900 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Intimidation and criminal recklessness.
• Steven M. Willan, 37, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:19 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
