Vigo County Jail Log: June 29, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Joshua S. Sullivan, 28, 7200 block of North 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jeffery L. Hickman, 37, 3800 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Intimidation, invasion of privacy and theft.
• Isaiah D. Binford, 20, 10 block of Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Criminal mischief and battery with bodily injury.
• Krystal L. Duby, 30, 2200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.