Vigo County Jail Log: June 28, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Guy M. Bosserman, 66, 200 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 a.m. Intimidation, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Ashley N. Charles, 29, 1100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice.
• Harley L. Seeling, 19, 10 block of Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jeremy J. Guinther, 44, 9800 block of East Ohio, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Tamica N. Burgess, 50, 1800 block of Cobblestone North, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Conversion and possession of paraphernalia.
• Matthew K. White, 25, 2100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
Friday
• Cameron J. Newson, 21, 1900 block of 23½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Scott A. Taylor, 40, 200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jake C. Stewart, 21, 7800 block of Lakeside Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 a.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Dameon M. Burks, 40, no address available. Booked 12:28 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and theft.
• Jane E. Cox, 32, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Terrence L. McGuffin, 23, 10 block of East Private Road 15, Center Point. Booked 2:49 p.m. Dealing marijuna/hashish/salvia; dealing controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Harlen L. Stevens, 19, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and theft.
• James W. Fagg, 54, 10 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Conversion.
• Quentin J. Sanders, 25, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Intimidation.
• Andrew J. Webb, 33, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and domestic battery.
• Karrigan L. Seeley, 23, 2100 block of Berne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Saturday
• Margaret J. Hovey, 36, 100 block of South Bruner Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Conversion.
• Austin A. Byrley, 22, 9500 block of North Lenderman, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
• Kendra Sue McDowell, 24, 10 block of North Seventh Street, Vincennes. Booked 4:50 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nicholas O. Jarvis, 21, 200 block of Channel Court, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Cody O. Wilson, 28, 10 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Child solicitation.
• Devon W. Fitzsimmons, 23, 10 block of Crescent Drive, Greencastle. Booked 5:38 p.m. Dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Erica A. Dickson, 30, 900 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance, criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Paul R. Johnson, 39, 100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:38 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Ryan C. Snyder, 34, 1800 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Logan J. Noble, 21, 600 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jeffrey Potter, 61, 2700 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Cheryl A. Hamilton, 60, 10 block of Potomac Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard L. Sanders, 31, 200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute, I. Booked 2:48 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
