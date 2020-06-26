The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Brent D. Walters, 32, 11100 block South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:43 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Terrence W. Hauser, 55, 13000 South Hunter, Pimento. Booked 1:48 p.m. False informing and driving while suspended.
• Anthony Dwayne Trevor McGill, 24, 700 block South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, invasion of privacy, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and reckless driving.
• Shawna J. Lucas, 38, 2600 block East Dallas Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, dealing in meth, possession of meth, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance.
• Tammy L. Christian, 57, 2300 block Seabury, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery in presence of child under age 16.
• Shawn M. Roberts, 28, 5300 block Estate Road Terre Haute. Booked 6:41 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy).
• Abraham H. Vestal, 38, 400 block South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, strangulation, criminal mischief, and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Thursday
• Caleb Michael Fiordelise, 21, 6600 block west Parkewood Road, Rosedale. Booked 2:13 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, and driving while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Thomas J. Conway, 33, 3700 block North Arms Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Danny J. Forbes, 31, 1600 block North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:13 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
