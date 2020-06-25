Vigo County Jail Log: June 25, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Casandra L. White, 37, 5200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• James A. Chapman, 31, no address available. Booked 2:53 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Christopher T. Atkinson, 30, 5300 block of North Miami Garden Street, Brazil. Booked 3:32 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Chad T. McCullough, 34, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 p.m. Obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 31, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Melissa D. Gunn, 32, 900 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Matthew A. Encalado, 38, 3600 block of East Marquette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Operating with expired plates, failure of occupant to use safety belt, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Patrick Lehman, 21, 3600 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Cameron M. Jones, 23, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.