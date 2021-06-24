Vigo County Jail Log: June 24, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Terrell D. McGowan, 19, 2600 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 a.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and escape from lawful detention.
• Erica A. Dickson, 31, no address available. Booked 8:16 a.m. Dealing in a Look-alike substance (two counts), theft, fraud, possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
• Taylor A. Layton, 21, 2400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.
• Dane A. Archer, 39, 6300 block of South 1200 East, Greencastle. Booked 1:11 p.m. Court order.
• Robert A. Williams, 42, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 p.m. Inhaling toxic vapors.
• Dustin A. Phillippi, 37, 16900 block of Baystown Road, Marshall, Ill. Booked 2:30 p.m. Counterfeiting.
• Chad R. Gibson, 37, 400 block of West County Road 950 North, Kingman. Booked 5:32 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 26, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Donald R.Orman Jr., 34, 2700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering others, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a boating accident, criminal mischief, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and reckless driving.
Thursday
• Stephen G. Smith, 63, 300 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Heather M. Mize, 29, 100 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Arica L. McAdams, 34, 500 block of East Wilson Road, Bloomfield. Booked 1:27 a.m. Possession of a syringe, out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
• Charles M. Ahnert, 51, 100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre haut. Booked 1:35 a.m. Burglary, theft and escape from lawful detention.
• Gary W. Smith, 42, 800 block of Jones Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Mary E. Taft, 32, 700 block of North Watson, Sullivan. Booked 3:08 a.m. Burglary.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
