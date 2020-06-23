Vigo County Jail Log: June 23, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Jason A. Essex, 32, 1200 block of Rosedale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 a.m. Robbery, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Isabella R. Swaim, 23, 2500 block of West Lambert Avenue, Rosedale. Booked 3:14 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Bradly W. Kirkman, 26, 1100 block of North Ward Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Court order.
• Cleve L. Daugherty, 54, 100 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Barry Smith, 54, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 p.m. Possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Tuesday
• Jenson C. Joy, 23, 200 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
