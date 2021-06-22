Vigo County Jail Log: June 22, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Elijah J. Johnson, 23, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 a.m. Criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jason P. Dawson, 34, 2400 block of East Kings Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), disorderly conduct, intimidation, public indecency and resisting law enforcement.
• Quicho Mendez, 36, 600 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brian W. Otte, 42, 3000 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:15 p.m. Parole hold.
• Kaycee A. Harris, 23, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jordan Hetterscheidt, 18, 200 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
Monday
• Morgan E. Wilson, 32, 1800 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Drew R. Sluder, 41, no address available. Booked 2:08 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and residential entry.
• Arthur D. Collins, 34, 2800 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Criminal recklessness and domestic battery.
• Warren K. Smith, 36, 800 block of South Prospect Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Charles R. Rowe, 37, 10 block of North Lockhart, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 a.m. Residential entry.
• David Myers, 57, 9500 block of Old East Fort Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving under influence resulting in serious bodily injury.
• April Clark, 41, 200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Dante M. Riley, 30, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Court order.
• Troy V. Brown, 50, 500 block of North Bowman, Danville, Ill. Booked 4:03 p.m. Theft.
• Cathy Cummins, 59, 200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:23 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Bradley A. Hild, 23, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and theft.
• Cordell M. Wells, 30, 10 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• William C. Cooper, 38, 1300 block of Shady Lane, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Auto theft, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance; maintaining a common nuisance; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Robin M. Arndell, 38, 800 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Shawna L. Cunning, 32, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Dustin A. Taylor, 40, 200 block of Deming Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 p.m. Dealing marijuana, dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia- and money laundering.
• Bobbie C. Brown, 65, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jazarae L. Rodgers, 25, 3200 block of Sugar Creek Fall, Atlanta, Ga. Booked 10:05 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Christopher H. Dixon, 30, 2400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Patrick Smith, 33, 500 block of North Virginia Street, Rockville. Booked 10:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Tuesday
• Donald M. Riley, 29, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Frederick O. Erskine, 26, 200 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 a.m. Domestic battery, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and false reporting.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
