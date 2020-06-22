Vigo County Jail Log: June 22, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Kaitlyn D. Peebles, 28, 700 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Joshua L. Fields, 29, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Mary Knoll, 40, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brad M. Hayes, 43, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, residential entry, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime .
• Zachary S. Livingston, 24, 2400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Ronnie M. Livingston, 26, 2400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Criminal mischief, battery with bodily injury and domestic battery.
• Joshua A. Roberts, 30, 1900 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Tionne L. Childs, 27, 100 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and kidnapping.
• Danielle R. Londo, 42, 1700 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Monday
• Eric P. Balciunas, 31, 300 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Donna J. Moneymaker, 54, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
