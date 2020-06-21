Vigo County Jail Log: June 21, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Emily K. Thompson, 31, 10 block of East Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 p.m. Conversion, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Steven W. Mitchell, 43, 10 block of Alexander Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 2:50 p.m. Theft and fraud.
• Jordan M. Cree, 36, 2100 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 p.m. Burglary and criminal trespass.
• John A. Reed, 55, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Chad T. McCullough, 34, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Doris A. Baysinger, 21, 200 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Domestic battery.
Saturday
• Troy J. Roberts, 29, 3100 block of East Lynn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Michael D. Lowery, 26, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Burglary.
• Annette L. Turner, 31, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandy J. Skipo, 38, 100 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Raymond T. Rybka, 56, 3800 block of 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Eric Evans, 52, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Brian K. Dixie, 43, 1600 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:53 p.m. Arson.
• David W. Moore, 24, 6200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Unlawful possession or use of legend drug; acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or alteration of prescription form; and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday
• Nicholas A. Tuttle, 18, 200 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 a.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Anna Holbert, 39, 200 block of West Elizabeth Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 1:47 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Robert L. Curtis, 35, no address available. Booked 3:11 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and false reporting.
• Eulises Lopez, 30, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shanah M. Howell, 36, 1100 block of Hutchinson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 a.m. Neglect of a dependent.
• Marissa S. Vinson, 30, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Samuel E. Maesch, 37, Vigo County Work Release Facility, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
