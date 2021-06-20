Vigo County Jail Log: June 20, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• David W. Filchak, 37, 2100 block of East Hazelbluff Road, Clinton. Booked 9:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• John J. Patrick, 39, 900 block of North Preston, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and criminal mischief.
• Ralph E. Goff, 31, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Joel W. McCammon, 37, 100 block of South Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Bryson L. Woods, 22, 2200 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, residential entry and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Ronald L. Reik, 61, 10 block of Walnut Street, Brazil. Booked 4:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Thomas R. Lange, 54, 5800 block of North County Road 400, Brazil. Booked 5:30 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Kirk N. Rowe, 33, 10 block of South Sixth, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts) and criminal mischief.
• Brayden W. Beel, 22, 10 block of South Lockhart Court, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• John A. Reed, 56, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Friday
• Mary L. Weber, 24, 2500 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Tanner W. Moss, 29, 10 block of Anderson Street, Shelbyville. Booked 3:37 a.m. Auto theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
