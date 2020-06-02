Vigo County Jail Log: June 2, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Arthur M. Smith, 24, 400 block of Osborne Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, inhaling toxic vapors and battery by bodily waste.
• Kristin J. Shomo-Gibson, 36, 600 block of North Third Street, Clinton. Booked 11:01 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Phoenix Colyer, 18, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Adesina Clay, 47, 10 block of Eastwood Drive, Rockville. Booked 11:36 p.m. Obstruction of traffic.
• Tatiana K. Jackson, 23, 10 block of South Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 p.m. Obstruction of traffic.
Tuesday
• Chandler M. Craft, 18, 2100 block of Clay Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Obstruction of traffic.
• Dejanne Joshua, 24, 10 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Obstruction of traffic.
• Nadia D. Culp, 22, 600 block of Swan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:03 a.m. Obstruction of traffic.
• Charles J. Walters, 32, 200 block of East Green Street, Allerton, Ill. Booked 1:06 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and obstruction of traffic.
• Michael D. Shouse, 27, 800 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 a.m. Disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic.
• Valerie L. Ricketts, 33, 1300 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
