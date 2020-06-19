The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Timothy Allen Mcintyre, 38, 9600 block Private Road 975 North, Poland. Booked 3:11 p.m. Dealing in meth.
• Shawn Michael Halfacre, 32, 9600 block Mallard Drive, Rockville. Booked 3:20 p.m. Conversion.
• Christopher P. Stapert, 33, 2600 block Sibley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jesse Padgett, 29, 2900 block North Beacher Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 p.m. Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving without ever receiving a license and driving while suspended.
Friday
• Skyla Nicole Mahurin, 19, 100 block North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Theft and auto theft.
• Benjamin Gilbert, 33, 1100 block South Roget Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:53 a.m. Driving while intoxicated with endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jessica Ashlee Keck, 37, 4400 block South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Anthony Malone, 58, 100 block North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:17 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Dylan J. Gamble, 20, 1300 block East Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:29 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• Katelyn S. Shields, 24, 1800 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:17 a.m. Battery and residential entry.
• Kodie Wayne Murphy, 26, 5200 block West French Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, and driving while suspended with a prior within 10 years.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
