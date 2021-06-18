Vigo County Jail Log: June 18, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jerry L. Cheesman, 31, no address available. Booked 10:55 a.m. Intimidation.
• Codi G. Nesbit, 32, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Court order.
• Ariane A. Bell, 30, 1900 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, residential entry and intimidation.
• Guy M. Bosserman, 67, 1900 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Marvin D. Strong Jr., 33, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, dealing in a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Patrick J. Thompson, 35, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; battery with bodily injury and possession of paraphernalia.
• Wesley A. Baker, 39, 10 block of North Walnut, Roachdale. Booked 4:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dajuana Meals, 20, 10 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Coty A. Gray, 26, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kristen Beck, 20, 4500 block of Frontier Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 8:54 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Brandon L. Frye, 22, 3400 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Criminal mischief, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and domestic battery.
Thursday
• Kyler S. Key, 29, 2400 block of East Quinn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
