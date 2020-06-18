The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Chadwick Shane Cutter, 29, 13200 block Winterberry Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 a.m. Strangulation, and domestic battery in presence of child under age 16.
• John C. Hoover, 48, 2100 block Doll Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 a.m. Theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Shannon Nicole Berry, 22, 600 block South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Cheyann Quete Rose King, 26, 3800 block North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 p.m. Fraud.
• Lacey Nicole Johnson, 28, 10 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Essence D. Hamilton, 22, West 43rd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:25 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Sidney M. Johnson, 22, 4400 block North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Battery with body waste and battery with bodily injury.
• Robert David Barrett, 40, 2500 block 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Dealing a controlled substance (2 counts) and maintaining a common nuisance.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
