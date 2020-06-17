Vigo County Jail Log: June 17, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Adam R. Tingley, 42, 6700 block of West Illiana Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 a.m. Sexual misconduct with a minor and incest.
• Amber J. McClaskey, 39, 100 block of South Sixth, Clinton. Booked 2:43 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.
• Rodney E. Mills, 51, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine (three counts); possession of paraphernalia; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Brian M. Socrates, 33, 900 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Frankie M. Cox, 27, 200 block of Blackman Street, Clinton. Booked 3:41 p.m. Speeding and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Purnell L. Moore, 37, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:33 p.m. Robbery.
• Darrell W. Padgett, 32, 100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Dawn M. Mitchell, 37, 10 block of North 11th Street, Clinton. Booked 5:04 p.m. Theft of a firearm and theft.
• Verna J. Cowley, 46, 1700 block of Chamberlain Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lashawn M. Tompkins, 19, 2400 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:19 p.m. Conversion.
• Christopher M. Hull, 38, 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Theft of a firearm.
• William H. Millspaugh, 23, 700 block of East Main, Farmersburg. Booked 10:18 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Gerald L. Reedy, 36, 1500 block of West Sitting Bull Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Warren K. Smith, 35, 10 block of West County Road, Brazil. Booked 11:24 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Richard N. Wallace, 47, Rosedale. Booked 1:09 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Sidney Cobb, 31, 2400 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; intimidation; leaving the scene of a personal injury crash; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Sarah F. Burk, 21, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
