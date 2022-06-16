Vigo County Jail Log: June 16, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• William R. Ghormley, 42, 900 block of Sycamore Street, Vincennes. Booked 11:29 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Michelle L. Rickey, 50, 2700 block of Fernwood Drive, Greencastle. Booked 4:27 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kelsee M. Roberts, 28, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Court order.
• Rebecca L. Townsend, 30, 3800 block of Murfield Drive, New Albany. Booked 5:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Timothy J. Lawson, 39, 8200 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and criminal confinement.
• Kevon J. Sanders, 22, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and resisting law enforcement.
• Donald J. Whitaker, 34, 2500 block of North S½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Alicen R. Spencer, 18, 400 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
Wednesday
• Harry E. Dickison, 50, 2800 block of West Turner Indiana Street, Brazil. Booked 1:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Oquail Martinez, 23, no address available. Booked 3:35 a.m. Domestic battery.
• David Ayewumi, 20, 1100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Jody A. Cliver, 45, no address available. Booked 5:06 a.m. Conversion and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Trevor Fulk, 25, 200 block of West Private Road 180, Brazil. Booked 5:08 a.m. Auto theft.
• John R. Lattin, 29, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 a.m. Auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
