Vigo County Jail Log: June 16, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Donna J. Jorgenson, 53, no address available. Booked 8:26 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Kiley B. Hunt, 38, 100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 p.m. Domestic battery; domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16; and theft.
• Ollie M. West, 50, 500 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Levante McConnell, 24, 2800 block of Shaw Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and no valid driver's license.
• Nicole M. Miller, 31, 2100 block of North 14½, Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Court order.
• Mranda K. Smith, 35, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Dustin B. Tubbs, 29, 1400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Brooklyn E. Seprodi, 36, 800 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Phillip A. Foster, 26, 700 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Pierre J. Schmitt, 23, 300 block of Fenwood, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Residential entry, possession of handgun without license and domestic battery.
• Kelly Blankenship, 44, 8700 block of South County Road 500, Reelsville. Booked 11:01 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday
• Charlotte Y. Morris, 50, 400 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Morris E. Sholar, 53, no address available. Booked 2:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cody W. Layman, 28, 2100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• David M. Riley, 21, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, escape, theft and auto theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
