Vigo County Jail Log: June 16, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Daniel T. Hayes, 27, 10 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Zachary Muncy, 39, 800 block of Garden Side Drive, Greencastle. Booked 2:38 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Lewis E. Wallace, 48, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:37 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Charles M. Ahnert, 50, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Theft.
• Aleisa Ekine, 54, 100 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 p.m. Burglary.
• Nathaniel J. Hoctor, 28, 800 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, intimidation and criminal recklessness.
• Anthony Mullen, 41, 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 7 p.m. Check fraud.
• Sean B. Cogan, 35, 18300 block of North 2200, Chrisman, Ill. Booked 9:25 p.m. Auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• James J. Newburn, 65, 200 block of South Wanda Lake Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. False reporting and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Tuesday
• Athena L. Turner, 33, 2200 block of Tabortown, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Michael A. Ornduff, 46, 1900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Lester A. Nolte, 63, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joseph A. Ornduff, 49, 3700 block of Riley Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Tyler E. Brenton, 24, 4300 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:56 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
