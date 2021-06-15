Vigo County Jail Log: June 15, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Thomas Jamerson, 36, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jonathon D. Blackwell, 32, Sandborn. Booked 10:13 a.m. Court order.
• Lorraine L. Butler, 55, 400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
• Gregory W. Denbo, 37, 2900 block of Dean Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jessica R. Scank, 39, 10 block of South Murphy, Brazil. Booked 2:16 p.m. Fraud on a financial institution; theft (two counts); and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Khahyil B. Moore, 27, 1300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Criminal trespass and sexual battery.
• Antonio G. Porter, 35, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 p.m. Criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Richard E. Durbin, 67, Cooper Towers, Brazil. Booked 5:19 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jamarr E. Ellington, 41, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute,. Booked 5:19 p.m. Court order.
• Stanley L. Joy, 28, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Scott A. Loudermilk, 48, 2100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Darin M. Jones, 25, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Trafficking with an inmate outside of a facility, and possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• James G. Dowers, 30, 8000 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, voyeurism, child exploitation and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dexter R. Porter, 29, 10 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Thomas J. Denny, 27, 2400 block of East Dallas Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Antonio S. Caruso, 20, 100 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kaylee M. Tompkins, 29, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, out-of-county warrant, domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Daniel D. Vaughan, 24, 10 block of South Prospect Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Darla J. Wilson, 32, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 a.m. Residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.