Vigo County Jail Log: June 15, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Matthew S. Sprinkle, 42, 600 block of West 157 South, Angola. Booked 4:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts) and other (not classified).
• David A. Dispennett, 34, no address available. Booked 5 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and intimidation.
• William Phillips, 47, 100 block of Bordeaux Boulevard, Lafayette. Booked 5:19 p.m. Theft, forgery and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Mark E. Ralston, 43, no address available. Booked 7:22 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine.
• Amy S. Umphries, 40, 2100 block of South 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Monday
• Leslie A. Fannin, 48, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.