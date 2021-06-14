Vigo County Jail Log: June 14, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Samantha J. Youngling, 31, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William H. Elleman, 53, 1200 block of Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Tracy D. Pruitt, 56, 200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Tayla R. Bell, 19, 2700 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Monday
• Scott E. Myers, 29, 3700 block of West Woodland Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Burglary, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
• Gelacio Ruiz-Toledo, 31, 300 block of South Armstrong Avenue, Tulia, Texas. Booked 2:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
