Vigo County Jail Log: June 14, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Darious D. Webb, 26, 100 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles H. Walters, 66, 10 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kenneth A. Vester, 37, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and domestic battery (two counts).
• Donald R. Bracken, 44, 10 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Criminal mischief.
Saturday
• Mobolaji A. Omolade, 47, 2500 block of Creston Avenue, Bronx, N.Y. Booked 1:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; habitual traffic violator; dealing marijuana, hash or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Samuel T. McBride, 29, 2700 block of East Peggy Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possessing paraphernalia; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James L. Smith, 53, 6800 block of Highland Rings Drive, West Chester, Ohio. Booked 2:10 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and dealing controlled substance.
• Louie A. Graves, 45, 300 block of Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:42 a.m. Dealing controlled substance.
• Bradley J. Shassere, 49, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 a.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Jesse V. Schane, 29, 700 block of West Ninth Street, Brazil. Booked 10:38 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Morris E. Sholar, 52, 200 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 p.m. Residential entry.
• Ronald L. Lowe, 33, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Amber D. Lanning, 31, 200 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nathaniel Meskimen, 26, 8200 block of North County Road 200, Brazil. Booked 1:50 a.m. Domestic battery.
• James R. Edens, 37, 2500 block of East 850, Brazil. Booked 6:37 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
