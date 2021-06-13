Vigo County Jail Log: June 13, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Andrew S. Cooper, 32, 10 block of Oakland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 a.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender and lifetime parolee offense.
• Mranda K. Smith, 35, 2100 block of 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Criminal trespass and domestic battery.
• Gage Brumley, 20, no address available. Booked 5:01 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob M. Cunningham, 28, 700 block of Vine Street, Clinton. Booked 6:05 p.m. Court order.
• Sandra D. Willey, 55, 10 block of North Sumner, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Court order.
• Jay R. Church, 41, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph M. Sturma, 47, 600 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Heather L. Snodgrass, 30, 200 block of South Sixth, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 p.m. Battery.
Saturday
• Ryan E. Monaghan, 31, 10 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession controlled substance and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• William E. Heckelsberg, 74, 500 block of West County Road, Carbon. Booked 2:42 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Terrence Jackson, 56, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jerry L. Cheesman, 31, 300 block of North 14½, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 p.m. Intimidation.
• Criss V. Nelson, 40, 2600 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Marvin L. Kelly, 43, 400 block of North Michigan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 p.m. Domestic battery with deadly weapon, interference with the reporting of a crime and cruelty to an animal.
• Reginald S. Thomas, 29, 2100 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury; robbery; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and intimidation.
• Joseph L. Elrod, 43, 200 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Dustin A. Phillippi, 37, 16900 block of Baystown Road, Marshall, Ill. Booked 7:48 p.m. Counterfeiting.
• Shane W. Fisher, 47, 3800 block of East Isabell Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Jocelyn R. Lyttle, 22, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stuart J. MacPherson, 67, no address available. Booked 9:42 p.m. Battery by bodily waste and battery.
• Andrea Wood, 31, 10 block of North West Avenue, Lincoln, Ark. Booked 10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joseph T. Compton Jr., 57, 2800 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:51 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
