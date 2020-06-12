The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Catlan Keller Icenogle, 26, 500 block South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Shane Nathaniel Cox, 36, 2200 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Rhonda Lee Farrell, 35, 1300 block Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Donald R. Murray, 18, 1300 block Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.
• Richard Freedle, 42, 900 block North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
