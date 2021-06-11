Vigo County Jail Log: June 11, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Don W. Norris, 36, 100 block of north 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license.
• Rondol D. Wilbourn, 32, 5300 block of Estate Road Lot 26, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief, theft, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Devin M. Joyner, 23, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Battery, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Henry C. Maxwell, 44, 3300 block of Trails Edge Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Elizabeth A. Pohlman, 18, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 p.m. Minor consuming alcohol.
• Brock A. Smith, 26, 600 block of East 900 South Carbon. Booked 11:57 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Trevor L. Montgomery, 47, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 a.m. Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery, intimidation, strangulation and criminal mischief.
• Jamaica C. Buckhoy, 25, 200 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Ron J. Buza, 38, 1700 block of North Chamberlain, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Brooklyn R. Trosper, 23, 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 a.m. Theft, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, forgery (two counts), child restraint system violation, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and false reporting.
• Donald E. Leek, 59, 100 block of West Central Street, Rosedale. Booked 9:24 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Travis L. Keith, 49, 100 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 p.m. Out-of-county warrant; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jonathan A. Clymer, 26, 8800 block of Stone Gate Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 1:27 p.m. Arson.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 32, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 p.m. Court order, disorderly conduct and public indecency.
• Anthony L. Smith, 31, 3800 block of East County Road 1500 North, Brazil. Booked 5:52 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Miya C. Rivera, 48, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Court order.
• Wayne E. Wilkinson, 35, 2800 block of South 13th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:43 p.m. Arson.
• Lyndon L. Yocum, 31, 22700 block of North 1954th Street, Chrisman, Ill. Booked 11:35 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; leaving the scene of a property damage crash; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; and operating with controlled substance in body.
Friday
• Robert Thompson, 51, 10 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Elizabeth V. Urbaine, 26, 200 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Possession of handgun without license.
• Christopher C. Spitler, 32, 2300 block of Patrick Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.