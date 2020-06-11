The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Nicole L. Kelly, 31, 800 block South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 p.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• Jorgio A. Lowe, 32, 200 block West Wheeler, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 p.m. Dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Harold Alonzo Haggerty, 32, 2300 block Evergreen Court, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Anthony D. Mitchell, 25, 2600 block North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Robbery.
• Dustin Lee Mount, 25, 2800 block Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 p.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Phoenix A. Colyer, 18, 8000 block Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Driving without ever obtaining a license, minor possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana.
• Jay D. Hann, 35, 2800 block Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Richard Lyle Sanders, 31, 200 block North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Justin D. Dawson, 43, 1300 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bryson R. Kohler, 21, 700 block West Knight Street, Brazil. Booked 11:28 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Thursday
• Regina Lynn Allen, 28, 1600 block Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 a.m. Burglary and theft.
• Michael Terrel Pringle, 28, 7000 block South Elizabeth Street, Chicago. Booked 4:00 a.m. Domestic battery in presence of child under age 16.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
