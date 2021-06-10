Vigo County Jail Log: June 10, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Richard J. Carter, 44, 600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• April M. Weddle, 35, 10 block of South First Street, Farmersburg. Booked 11:59 a.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Larry Smith, 35, 1800 block of Osman Drive, Avon. Booked 12:29 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Jeffrey L. Friede, 41, 3400 block of North Limberlost Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Buddy W. Delaney, 28, 1900 block of Garfield, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandy M. Clifton, 37, Farmersburg. Booked 6:37 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Christopher S. Critchlow, 40, 9300 block of South Sullivan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Auto theft, intimidation and criminal mischief.
• Shelly L. Wright, 53, 2200 block of North Tabortown Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Scott A. Rickard, 58, 1100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 p.m. Criminal mischief and domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Matthew C. Pence, 29, 600 block of North Riley Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:27 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, reckless possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Harry D. Brenton, 44, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 a.m. Burglary, possession of paraphernalia, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Patrick N. Eaton, 27, 800 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Daisy D. Hoffert, 40, 1500 block of Loma Linda Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Kyle W. Gray, 24, 2100 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Devon Elkins, 20, 1500 block of West Blackbetty Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 p.m. Court order (three counts).
• Paul D. Long, 53, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 p.m. Intimidation and criminal recklessness.
• Mary E. Taft, 32, 700 block of North Watson, Sullivan. Booked 4:14 p.m. Burglary.
• Michael L. Holton, 37, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Court order.
• Charlie Whitney III, 35, 10 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Robert H. Doss, 32, 600 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Residential entry, criminal recklessness and intimidation.
• George N. Mobley II, 57, 2600 block of North Hillside Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious plate, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Andrew L. Butts, 25, 2700 block of West Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Auto theft.
• Dominic K. Smith, 27, no address available. Booked 8:50 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts); possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); and possession of paraphernalia.
• Raymond C. Gray, 52, no address available. Booked 9:20 p.m. Domestic battery and confinement.
• Dacia N. Ward, 49, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Parole violation.
• Heidi A. Lakin, 20, 900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, residential entry and possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday
• Derick F. Walters, 39, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher L. Cronkhite, 34, 100 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, burglary and residential entry.
• William M. Powell, 46, 3100 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Roxanna N. Frakes, 32, 700 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Shawn D. Moran, 42, 1900 block of Woodlawn Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 a.m. Domestic battery (three counts), strangulation, possession of marijuana, dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Brian D. Bault, 33, 300 block of North 21st, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Sabrina M. Liberty, 32, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and escape from lawful detention.
• Sean E. Mitchell, 38, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Wesley R. Hammond, 22, 200 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Don W. Norris, 36, 100 block of north 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Operating a vehicle or motorized bicycle in violation of conditions of restricted license.
• Rondol D. Wilbourn, 32, 5300 block of Estate Road Lot 26, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief, theft, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Devin M. Joyner, 23, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Battery, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Henry C. Maxwell, 44, 3300 block of Trails Edge Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Elizabeth A. Pohlman, 18, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 p.m. Minor consuming alcohol.
• Brock A. Smith, 26, 600 block of East 900 South Carbon. Booked 11:57 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Trevor L. Montgomery, 47, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 a.m. Criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery, intimidation, strangulation and criminal mischief.
• Jamaica C. Buckhoy, 25, 200 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Ron J. Buza, 38, 1700 block of North Chamberlain, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 a.m. Criminal mischief.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
