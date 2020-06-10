Vigo County Jail Log: June 10, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Bradley D. Carter, 31, 2300 block of Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Auto theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Chad A. Miller, 38, 1100 block of North 10th Street, Clinton. Booked 10:05 a.m. Operating vehicle as Habitual traffic violator.
• Bruce E. Thomas, 44, 100 block of Woodlawn, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Terry L. Hedges, 55, 2500 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 p.m. Domestic battery (three counts).
• Kodie W. Murphy, 26, 5200 block of West French Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Alcie A. Wilson, 37, 10 block of South First, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery, intimidation (two counts) and invasion of privacy.
• Cristian G. Ramirez, 18, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Aggravated battery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Brandan H. Heckelsmiller, 19, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Steven W. Rickard, 32, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Strangulation, confinement and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Wednesday
• Catherine L. Adams, 28, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Battery against public safety official, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shawnon C. Downs, 42, 200 block of Wabash Avenue, Clinton. Booked 1:08 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.