Vigo County Jail Log: June 1, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Rachel A. Meneely, 37, 1900 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 a.m. Theft.
• David L. Barth, 48, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Domestic battery, intimidation and public intoxication.
• Taleisha Berry, 35, 4200 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official and criminal mischief.
• Bradley A. Moore, 34, 700 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, failure to yield right of way at entrance to through highway, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Raymond L. Haughee, 53, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 p.m. Domestic battery.
Monday
• Jacqueline F. Opell, 41, 10 block of Salem Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Kimberly A. Thomas, 41, 100 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 a.m. Battery by means of a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
• Zachary M. Booker, 24, 200 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 a.m. Intimidation and residential entry.
• Zachary Buckhoy, 26, 10 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 a.m. Criminal mischief and residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
