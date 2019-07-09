Vigo County Jail Log: July 9, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Brenda S. Doolittle, 58, 100 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 a.m. Conversion.
• Gregory A. McLeish, 54, 4800 block of North Whisperingwood Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• William N. Norris, 28, 300 block of South Towne Street, Clinton. Booked 12:26 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Paul J. Parsons, 24, 4100 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Kenneth E. Curley, 50, 4700 block of North Lafayette Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery against a public safety official.
• William L. Martin, 61, 700 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
• Steven L. Snodgrass, 53, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture or dealing methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 32, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Intimidation.
• Wesley D. Pullum, 28, 1800 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:44 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Timothy Harbaugh, 47, 900 block of West Allison, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:02 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Jeremiah N. Lamaster, 31, 2900 block of Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:19 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jessica Bained, 30, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Improper or no tail or plate light, and driving while suspended.
• Rebecca D. Morgan, 23, 6600 block of North Indiana 59, Linton. Booked 9:13 p.m. Conversion.
• Dangelo L. Owens, 20, 700 block of Heritage Lane East, Terre Haute. Booked 9:36 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Terri L. Riggs, 39, 5600 block of Hays, Brazil. Booked 9:43 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Eric D. Roberts, 32, 500 block of Poplar, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 p.m. Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and auto theft.
• Cody J. Day, 29, 1000 block of North County Road 200 West, Brazil. Booked 11:56 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Sunday
• Michelle L. Rickey, 47, 100 block of McIntosh Lane, Reelsville. Booked 1:20 a.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Steven A. Wright, 28, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Driving while suspended.
• James M. Stout, 36, 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 a.m. Auto theft; possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; false informing/reporting; possession of handgun without license; altered gun identification; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; theft of a firearm; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Mobolaji A. Omolade, 46, 3300 block of Hold Avenue, The Bronx, New York City, N.Y. Booked 4:43 a.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
