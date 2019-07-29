Vigo County Jail Log: July 29, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Chiquita M. Thomas, 26, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 p.m. Residential entry (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jesse K. Laffoon, 35, 600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Operates motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).
• Anthony W. Lynn-Morris, 24, 3500 block of West McCombs, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• John L. Hutchens Jr., 35, 2000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
• Alison L. Williams, 22, 100 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Jonathan M. Edwards, 33, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Robert L. Flott, 56, 2100 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Monday
• Christopher M. Yeley, 45, 100 block of Allendale Terrace, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Shawn M. Bitzel, 44, 3400 block of Woodbury Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Domestic battery.
• John R. Whitaker, 30, 2700 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Sean D. Edmond, 21, 500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
