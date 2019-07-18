Vigo County Jail Log: July 18, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Anthony J. Cheesman, 36, 1200 block of Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brandy L. Padgett, 44, 1000 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• David L. Hammond, 60, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Stephen J. Wiggins, 32, 200 block of Third Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possessing paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and theft.
• Charles W Hall, 50, 2100 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Operating a vehicle after being habitual traffic violator.
• Devin S. Bailey, 33, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:07 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
Wednesday
• Michael J. Norris, 41, 4000 block of South Indiana 63, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 a.m. Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, dealing in methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Cody Hall, 32, 2000 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Stephanie M. Ellinger, 29, 7900 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Ruben F. Floyd, 46, 700 block of North Depot Street, Brazil. Booked 9:49 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and conversion.
• Dakota Royals, 27, 5100 block of Noorth County Road 200, Sullivan. Booked 11:03 a.m. Theft (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Szechiriah I. Lewis, 22, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Thomas Pierce, 63, 9600 block of East Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 p.m. Criminal mischief and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Owen Seabolt, 18, 5100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Child molesting.
• Rocky L. Critser, 38, no address available. Booked 5:24 p.m. Failure to register as a sex offender.
• Evan D. Wilford, 33, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Criminal confinement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Gunner Olson, 34, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Shanah M Howell, 35, 1100 block of Hutchinson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Neglect of a dependent (two counts).
• Wayne R. Porter, 66, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Heather Lund, 30, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating with expired plates, no valid driver's license and driving while suspended.
Thursday
• Becky J. Toney, 48, 1500 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Richard Henderson, 22, 1700 block of East Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
