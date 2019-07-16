Vigo County Jail Log: July 16, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Amber T. Ott, 31, 500 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 a.m. Battery.
• Mary E. Marshall, 46, 700 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Joseph S. Otte, 36, 2900 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• April C. Harris, 40, 1100 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ronald J. Dunn, 54, 3400 block of Byrkit Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:13 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Trey William Magnetti, 30, 6600 block of West Happy Holler Road, Brazil. Booked 7:09 p.m. Burglary, theft and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jonathan M. Edwards, 33, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Nina N. Ellinger, 33, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and visiting a common nuisance.
• Harold A. Haggerty, 31, 2300 block of Evergreen Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; resisting law enforcement (two counts); and criminal recklessness.
• Paul Luci Jr., 49, 100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Conversion.
• Katherine D. Sharkey, 41, 2400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 p.m. Theft.
• Terrell M. Bond Jr., 21, 600 block of Swan Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Kyle Swaney, 37, 10 block of Maple Street, Rosedale. Booked 10:42 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon S. Glover, 51, 800 block of Cedar Falls Drive., Mount Washington, Ky. Booked 11:43 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Saturday
• Mats S. Alexander, 26, 400 block of Applewood, Evansville. Booked 12:03 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Michele Kirby, 50, 10 block of Charing Cross Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• John R. Whitaker, 30, 2700 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:47 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Stacy Clark, 41, 1300 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Clayton W. Lindley, 25, 5200 block of North Indiana Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:09 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Christopher M. Dover, 42, 100 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 a.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Dustin J. Spence, 23, 2700 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, criminal trespass, dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in a controlled substance.
• Aaron M. Mason, 34, 800 block of East Wabash Street, Frankfort. Booked 12:01 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Shelby M. Fields, 26, 400 block of East Ida Street, Montezuma. Booked 1:58 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Scott D. Hedden, 49, 300 block of West Olive, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Richard H. Snyder Jr., 39, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, failure to signal for turn or lane change, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
• Aaron D. Duerson, 38, 5900 block of East 42nd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 7:54 p.m. Nonsupport of dependent child (two counts).
• Samantha J. Youngling, 30, 2400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Conversion.
• Mark W. Houston, 44, 500 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Odie Herrin, 40, 1000 block of Boyle Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Randall Drury, 21, 3100 block of Burloo Boulevard, Evansville. Booked 11:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
Sunday
• Cody J. Briley, 21, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Receiving stolen auto parts, resisting law enforcement, possessing paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Jeffrey A. Ricketts, 57, 7200 block of South Kingswood, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Matthew D. Brown, 30, 3100 block of South 9½, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Driving while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.