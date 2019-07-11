Vigo County Jail Log: July 11, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Austin S. Hearn, 21, 500 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 a.m. Court ordered.
• Kyla M. Amick, 39, 800 block of Woodrow Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:44 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Erin D. Dove, 40, 400 block of Matilda Street, Elnora. Booked 12:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert L. Hernandez, 33, 10 block of Holmes Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1 p.m. Criminal trespass and identity deception.
• Bradley Hofmann, 49, 3900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Jon P. Newburn, 35, 1100 block of North Smith Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:50 p.m. Court order.
• Purnell Latron Moore, 36, 1000 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Nicholas Kavinsky, 31, 1400 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Stalking.
• Jarred A. Duncan, 31, 400 block of North Hebert Road, Vincennes. Booked 5:12 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Donald W. Gilbert, 31, 2200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Markus D. Arthur, 39, 200 block of Saline Street, Carlisle. Booked 6:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear on felony charge.
• William H. Millspaugh III, 22, 700 block of East Main Street, Farmersburg. Booked 7:23 p.m. Failure to appear and driving while suspended.
• Jack V. Hornbrook, 62, 1200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 p.m. Residential entry.
• Ernest T. Osborn, 24, 1100 block of Angle Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Battery.
• Lindsey M. Hanchett, 29, 3000 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Gregory M. Newton, 22, 4200 block of Cart Path, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 p.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.
Wednesday
• Shawn D. Moran, 40, 7600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 a.m. Dealing in a look-alike substance.
• Mika M. Allen, 25, 1700 block of South Indiana 63, Farmersburg. Booked 1:20 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Stephen D. Burskey, 42, 1400 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 p.m. Burglary, possession of methamphetamine and conversion.
• Nateara Laycock, 29, 700 block of South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Criminal trespass, public intoxication and battery.
• Dakota T. Bedwell, 23, 3300 North 2250th Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 9:38 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal confinement, criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling division and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Kejuan Coleman, 20, 1600 block of Lowery Drive, Rantoul, Ill. Booked 10:56 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Isaac N. Moore, 37, 4100 block of West Doyle Avenue, Bloomington. Booked 1:23 p.m. Aggravated battery and escape from lawful detention.
• Cody Lawson, 20, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.
• William E. Barnett, 51, 400 Park Avenue, Foley, Ala.. Booked 2:59 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Joseph A. Smith, 21, 500 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Residential entry (two counts) and theft.
• Patrick K. Murphy, 62, 200 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Public indecency, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Terrell D. Phillips, 21, 1600 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Probation order violation.
• David G. Bouffard, 38, 1600 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, theft (two counts), auto theft, invasion of privacy and false reporting.
• Storm D. Hernandez, 26, no address available. Booked 11:25 p.m. Intimidation, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, domestic battery and battery with bodily injury.
Thursday
• Leah D. Spencer, 66, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 a.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Justin M. Blueher, 29, 8700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Theft, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of paraphernalia, failure to prove financial responsibility and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Katherine F. Davis, 39, 100 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Driving while suspended.
• Christian A. Winston, 34, 3700 block of East Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Christopher E. Wood, 44, 900 block of West Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Raheem J. Mitchell, 23, 800 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Gregory K. Cesinger, 65, 9000 block of State Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal mischief, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Brandan R. Bailey, 22, 1800 block of North Tabortown Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:16 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), resisting law enforcement (two counts), criminal mischief, battery against a public safety official and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with bodily injury.
• John A. Reed, 54, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Ryshawn Thornton, 29, 2300 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.