Vigo County Jail Log: July 8, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Joshua A. Thompson. 34, 10 block of Eat Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Michael A. McCullough, 35, 18900 block of North Bluegrass Road, Martinsville, Ill. Booked 11:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Brandon L. Frye, 20, 3400 block of East Broadlands, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Richard R. Coogan Jr., 49, 3400 block of Broadland, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Glenn B. Forsman, 28, 4000 block of East Tower, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 p.m. Battery and theft.
• James B. Winfree, 48, 8000 block of Linwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Amber D. Fogleman, 37, 8000 block of South Linwood, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 p.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Joseph S. Goins, 35, 1200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle (two counts); possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Bryson D. Frost, 59, 1000 block of North U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Micah A. Turner, 41, 5600 block of South Winthrop Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Joshua B. Harris, 37, 700 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), interference with the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy and intimidation.
• Charisse I. Miller, 34, 10 block of East Mound Street, Columbus, Ohio. Booked 9:58 p.m. Intimidation.
Saturday
• Terrance L. Ballard, 36, 1400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mathew T. Stewart, 30, 3000 block of Fort Harrison, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jacob T. Quinn, 31, 3100 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
