Vigo County Jail Log: July 28, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Megan L. Rowley, 30, 200 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 a.m. Court order probation violation.
• Laura N. Dimond, 27, 2700 block of West Elm Avenue, New Goshen. Booked 1:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Emily Branch, 24, 3300 block of South FIfth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, no valid driver's license and driving while suspended (two counts).
• Damon Pruitt, 26, 1100 block of North U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 4:15 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• James M. Brown, 28, 1000 block of East High Street, Rockville. Booked 4:22 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender.
• Ashley N. Simpson, 22, 3300 block of South 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Intimidation and battery.
• Buddy A. Williams, 30, 2100 block of 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Paul Richard Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 p.m. Court order.
• Dionel J. Mateo, 28, 1900 block of Grant Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Child molesting and possession of child pornography.
• Darryl R. Coleman, 46, 400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Myron Rose, 38, 1500 block of Wandering Way, Noblesville. Booked 10:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Arthur M. Millis, 29, 300 block of South Fourth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear on felony charge, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and false reporting.
• Jammie L. Kitchen, 38, 1500 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Arthur D. Collins, 32, 600 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Saturday
• James A. Hill, 57, 2700 block of Kussner Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cy Marlow, 67, 1700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• April M. Weddle, 33, 500 block of South First Street, Farmersburg. Booked 1:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jadrianna L. Sanders, 22, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 a.m. Public intoxication by alcohol and domestic battery.
• Michelle L. Rickey, 47, 100 block of McIntosh Lane, Reelsville. Booked 3:33 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• John Doe, unknown, no address available. Booked 3:54 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self while stopped for ordinance.
• Ryan A. Waggoner, 20, 1000 block of Easton Trail, Fort Wayne. Booked 3:54 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self while stopped for ordinance.
• James R. Montgomery III, 28, 400 block of Osborn Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• William Toney, 23, 1600 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Samuel D. Gustin, 25, 5200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 8:34 a.m. Burglary, false informing, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Michael E. Holdridge, 23, 500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate and driving while suspended.
• Kurtis A. Wilson, 30, 200 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 a.m. Court order.
• Kande D. Bagandi, 33, 2200 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Brandon T. Jones, 25, 10 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bryan J. Owen, 61, 1300 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Gregory Ebler, 52, 100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Carol A. Linzy, 30, 1900 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lea F. Altheide, 27, 1600 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:17 p.m. Driving while suspended, robbery and criminal conversion.
• Travis W. Eyre, 30, 3800 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Ryker A. Randolph, 28, 1100 block of North Indiana 59, Brazil. Booked 10:09 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday
• Landen V. Pettijohn, 21, 1400 block of Watertree Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Reckless driving.
• Courtney Schleman, 24, 700 block of North Abigail Street, Rensselaer. Booked 12:28 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jesse V. Schane, 28, no address available. Booked 2:07 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts) and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Shellie A. Smith, 48, no address available. Booked 7:04 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.