Vigo County Jail Log: July 25, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• David M. Riley, 19, 1200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 a.m. Probation order violation (two counts).
• Tosha D. Towles, 43, 3000 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 p.m. Theft.
• Jesse D. Burris, 35, 5000 block of East County Road, Greencastle. Booked 3:39 p.m. Petition to revoke direct placement.
• Joshua L. Wilson, 25, 100 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Robert H. Doss Sr., 53, 600 block of Idaho, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and criminal mischief.
• Coty J. Cobb, 27, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Shawn M. Patton, 35, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Elijah J. Carson, 26, 1300 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Stephanie A. Dillion, 45, 500 block of Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Kristin D. Arnett, 31, 700 block of Brown Street, Lafayette. Booked 11:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Tuesday
• James R. Williams, 32, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Nigel G. Dillman, 37, 10 block of Pulaski, Mahomet, Ill. Booked 4:06 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.
• Josh J. Carter, 35, 600 block of Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sean V. Roberson Jr., 31, 500 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute Booked 8:59 a.m. Revoke pretrial placement.
• Ezekial L. Fuller, 20, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 a.m. Criminal trespass and residential entry.
• Joseph E. Stevens, 26, 1000 block of North Oliver Street, Rushville. Booked 11:34 a.m. Child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Amy Tapy, 35, 2400 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 a.m. Possessing paraphernalia.
• Jerred J. Owens, 41, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Calvin R. Davis, 48, 1000 block of Mercury Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:12 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, intimidation, carrying a handgun without a license and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Jonathan W. Hayden, 28, 500 block of Valley Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Chauncy L Thornton, 57, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Hunter S. Cullison, 20, 5100 block of East County Road 600 North, Shelburn. Booked 7:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sean M. Craft, 26, 200 block of West Thomas Street, Sullivan. Booked 7:38 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert E. Daub, 23, 1100 block of North U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Billy R. Price, 32, 2600 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Jennifer D. James, 48, 5500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Criminal conversion.
• Jerry L. Evans, 41, no address available. Booked 10:20 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and false reporting.
Wednesday
• Rico R. Spillers, 25, 1600 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal confinement, burglary resulting in bodily injury, residential entry, interference with the reporting of a crime and possession of methamphetamine.
• Devon L. Smith, 25, 300 block of South Coal Street, Hymera. Booked 1 a.m. Burglary (two counts).
• Katherine Y. Davis, 27, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:16 a.m. Possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
