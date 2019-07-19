Vigo County Jail Log: July 19, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Christopher A. Bowman, 31, 1100 block of Gannon Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 a.m. Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Nicholas K. Huff, 32, 1300 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:26 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Toby R. Woodburn, 34, 1200 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jay A. Grigsby, 42, 6000 block of North Murphy Road, Brazil. Booked 3:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Paul E. Tackett, 39, 2000 block of East Carr Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Intimidation and obstruction of justice.
• Phillip D. Payne, 57, 1200 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Lance L. Barbee, 40, 1500 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Obstruction of justice and intimidation.
• Travis M. Mize, 29, 2200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:41 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Shane J. McGovern, 39, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Brittnee L. Donham, 22, 2100 block of North 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Nathan A. Goff, 35, 7900 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Escape from lawful detention and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Gregg F. Shepherd, 48, 7100 block of South Saginaw Place, Terre Haute. Booked 8:09 p.m. Intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, confinement and theft.
• Darren J. Zaremba, 28, 1300 block of Loffet, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Public intoxication by alcohol and intimidation.
• Robert W. Toney, 25, 2000 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Tyrone L. Johnson, 22, 1400 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Conversion.
Friday
• Dustin R. Higginbotham, 33, 900 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Driving while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Rufus R. Dean, 51, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan E. Furnas, 23, 8500 block of Grand Ave, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Victoria L. Crippin, 37, 500 block of North Creal Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• William L. Martin, 61, 700 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher L. Livingston, 30, 5600 block of South Winthrop Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
